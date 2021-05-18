Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils have picked up at least two points in every Champions Hockey League campaign

Cardiff Devils have been drawn against Lukko Rauma, Adler Mannheim and Lausanne HC in the group stages of the 2021-22 Champions Hockey League (CHL).

The Elite League side have qualified for every CHL since 2017 but are yet to progress past the group stage.

The first round of games is scheduled to take place on 26 August, with the final on 1 March, 2022.

"We are really happy with the teams we have been drawn against," said Cardiff Devils' managing director Todd Kelman.

"The ideal scenario was to draw Lausanne. Our old assistant coach moved to Lausanne at the beginning of the lockdown so we are excited about that.

"Adler have one of the best arenas in Europe and Lukko Rauma is almost the arctic circle but we're so excited to go there too."

The opening CHL match is likely to be Devils' first competitive fixture for more than 17 months, after the 2019-20 Elite League season was abandoned in March 2020.

The 2021-22 Elite League season is scheduled to begin on 25 September, a month after Devils' CHL campaign starts.

On paper, Finnish champions Lukko Rauma will be the toughest task for the Devils in Group C this year.

Lukko have competed in the top flight of Finnish hockey since 1984 and reached the semi-finals of the CHL back in 2016.

German club Adler Mannheim have won 10 domestic titles and qualified for five of the last six CHL campaigns, reaching the knockout stages on three occasions.

The final team in Group C is Lausanne HC, who qualified after finishing fourth in the Swiss National League, however they did reach the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 CHL.

Devils will be hoping this season's draw proves more favourable than previous CHL campaigns.

After being drawn against runners-up Vaxjo Lakers and semi-finalists Bili Tygri Liberec in 2017, the Devils ended up in a group with both finalists in their last campaign.

The Cardiff-based side were drawn against eventual champions Frolunda Indians and runners-up Mountfield HK, who they beat 3-2 at the Viola Arena during the group stage.

"We've been to Vaxjo to play the Lakers twice so wanted to avoid them," said Kelman.

"For us this is an experience as well as a competition, we didn't want to go back there and we've already been to Frolunda as well.

"Avoiding the Swedish teams is nice because they have dominated the competition.

"This will be the first step into an epic season and getting back on the ice for the Cardiff Devils."