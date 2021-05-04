Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Braehead Arena has been home to Glasgow Clan for over a decade

Glasgow Clan's plans for the Elite League 2021-22 season are "on hold" as they aim to seek further clarity on their future at Braehead Arena.

The retail complex housing the rink is under new ownership after falling into financial difficulty last year.

And Clan have made it their "immediate priority" to become the arena's new operating company.

"We believe we are the best option for further progressing Scotland's premier ice venue," a statement read.

"Becoming the operator of our own home would secure our future in Renfrewshire while also creating a 'game changing' opportunity for the Clan.

"This would not only allow us to progress our plans to become one of the UK's premier professional ice hockey clubs, which competes for major silverware every season, but also puts us on the European map."