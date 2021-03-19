Cardiff Devils to play in 2020-21 Champions Hockey League
Cardiff Devils will take part in the 2021-22 Champions Hockey League.
They will represent Britain as they were top of the Elite League when the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Devils had been drawn against Swedish side Farjestad BK in the final 32 of the 2020-21 campaign after the group stages were scrapped.
But Devils withdrew before the the competition was subsequently cancelled in October 2020.