The Elite Ice Hockey League has abandoned its 2020-21 season without a match being played.

The league was indefinitely suspended in September, with its 10 teams saying it was not financially viable until venues could operate at around 75% capacity.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, plans for a shortened competition have also been abandoned.

There have been no Elite Ice Hockey League matches since March 2020.

The competition hopes to be back up and running for the 2021-22 season, starting in September.

A league statement read: "Yesterday, we heard the full details of the Government's Winter Survival package for the English Elite League teams.

"It was to begin season 2020-21 with no fans and government support only in the form of loans.

"To start on that basis would threaten the very future of professional ice hockey in the United Kingdom.

"We are delighted with the support that has been afforded to Belfast, Cardiff, Dundee, Fife and Glasgow by Sport Northern Ireland, Sport Wales and Sport Scotland respectively, which is focused on helping them survive this very difficult period, during which no Elite League games have been played since March 2020.

"The five English Elite League teams look forward to continuing their dialogue with Sport England to deliver a similarly positive outcome.

"The Elite League's focus is to ensure the successful launch of season 2021-22, currently scheduled to begin in September, building on the record attendances of season 2019-20 and cementing our position as the number one attended indoor team sport in the United Kingdom."