Joey Haddad was due to spend his seventh season with Cardiff Devils after agreeing a new deal in May

Three Cardiff Devils players - forwards Joey Haddad and Mike McNamee, plus defenceman Sam Jardine - have signed with Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2020-21 season.

The South Carolina side are coached by Andrew Lord, who left Cardiff in June.

Covid-based uncertainty over when elite ice hockey will resume in the UK has seen other players leave Cardiff.

Joey Martin, Mark Richardson and Sam Duggan have joined other clubs this season but plan to return in 2021-22.

The news of the latest departures has come as no surprise to Devils managing director Todd Kelman, who in September urged fans not to panic over the loss of high-profile players.

"We've known for a while about this, we just waited until the news came out from the ECHL," said Kelman who saw Lord leave this summer after seven years as Devils' most successful coach.

"I'm pleased for all of these guys, and for Andrew Lord. I still speak to him regularly, and it is great for him to be able to offer these guys opportunities in the ECHL this season.

"These guys are no different than Joey Martin, Gleason Fournier, Mark Richardson, Mark Louis, Sam Duggan or Evan Mosey - they all were able to find jobs in other leagues while the EIHL is on hold.

"They have our support to find jobs for the 2020-21 season and this is a great fit for them and for Andrew who gets three more quality players that know him and his style of coaching.

"We wish them all well for the 2020-21 season, I have a feeling I will be watching a lot of Swamp Rabbits games online this year and so will a lot of Devils fans."

Haddad, McNamee and Jardine will join former Devils defender Bryce Reddick at Swamp Rabbits training camp from Friday, 27 November.

Reddick signed earlier this year after his team in Atlanta opted out of the coming ECHL campaign.

On Thursday, Elite League bosses said they cannot plan for their new season to start in 2021 because of the discrepancies in funding for teams across the UK.

Teams in England can have support from the UK Government's Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) but the Devils along with teams in Northern Ireland and Scotland are awaiting details of possible further financial support from devolved bodies.