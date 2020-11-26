What led to the Elite Ice Hockey League agreeing to suspend the 2020-21 league season?

Elite League bosses say they cannot plan for the new season to start in 2021 because of the discrepancies in funding for teams across the UK.

Teams in England can have support from the UK Government's Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

League bosses say Sport England has told them the DCMS' £4m fund only applies to leading clubs in England.

Devolved bodies in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will decide if teams in their areas will get funding.

The Cardiff Devils, Belfast Giants, Glasgow Clan, Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers are the five non-English sides in the Elite League, a 10-team competition.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We announced a £14m Sport and Leisure Recovery Fund in September and we continue to work closely with Sport Wales to assess the additional needs of sport over the winter period."

BBC Sport Wales has also asked the Northern Ireland Executive and Scottish Government for a response.

The Scottish government has been told the coronavirus pandemic has left a £100m hole in sport's finances there.

EIHL chairman Tony Smith said: "We are not losing sight of the fact that we applied for government help as one Elite League across four nations.

"While the funding that covers England is extremely welcome, our next steps are to try to secure similar possibilities for the remaining five teams.

"This will be done on behalf of those teams by the EIHL centrally, but until we know more there is no guarantee that these nations will allocate funding for ice hockey.

"We are calling on the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to work with us so we can assess the options available to all of our teams as soon as possible.

"What we do also know now is that the funding is only available to us if we put an Elite League level product on the ice, and that it is not a 'blank cheque' - everything in England will need to be applied for via Sport England to ensure funds requested are appropriate and proportionate to putting a product on the ice.

"We're still some way from being able to guarantee something might happen in early 2021, and again I'd ask for everyone's patience while we continue to find out more information."

The 2019-20 season ended without a conclusion with Welsh team Cardiff Devils on top at the time.