Blair Riley played 330 games in the American Hockey League

Cardiff Devils' Canadian forward Blair Riley has announced his retirement from professional ice hockey.

The 34-year-old had committed for the 2020-21 season but will instead take up a full-time position with a project management company in British Columbia.

Riley joined Devils in 2019 after three years with Belfast Giant whom he captained to back to back Challenge Cup titles as well as the 2018-19 Elite League Championship.

"It is too bad that this pandemic has cut his career short," Devils managing director Todd Kelman said.

"But I am very happy that we got to have him with us for one season, and what a season it was.

"I would have loved to have him back for 2020-21 but with so much uncertainly this summer, he started looking around and found a great job in his hometown."