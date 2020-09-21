Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Jarrod Skalde's coaching career began at Bloomington PrarieThunder in the United States

Cardiff Devils have named Canadian Jarrod Skalde as their new head coach and director of hockey operations.

The 49-year-old succeeds Andrew Lord, who has joined Greenville Swamp Rabbits in South Carolina.

Skalde arrives after two seasons as assistant coach with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"It was the most extensive, detailed interview process I've ever gone through, which is a good thing," said Skalde.

"They've definitely done their homework.

"I'm excited to get this opportunity to be part of the Devils family. Cardiff have had a lot of success over the last few years, so this is a great situation for any coach to be coming into."

Penguins are the top affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, where Skalde was a skills development coach in 2017-18.

He also coached Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League for two seasons and has worked with Team Canada Under-18s.

As a player Skalde took to the ice for 115 games in the NHL for eight teams - New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Atlanta Thrashers.

He also played 575 games in the American Hockey League over 11 years, before seeing out his career over three years in Europe and Asia.

Devils were top of the 2019-20 Elite League when the season ended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March and the 2020-21 term is also suspended.