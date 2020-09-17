Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Matt Pope made 2015 Devils appearances, helping them win three major titles in as many seasons.

Cardiff Devils have lost another player, but this time to retirement as Matt Pope has ended his career.

The 36-year-old's decision comes after the 2020-21 Elite League season was suspended without a game having been played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Devils have lost some of their leading players, some of them temporarily, and often with the backing of the club.

"I was planning to play another season with the Devils," stated external-link Pope.

"But unfortunately, there won't be one right now and I don't want to go play anywhere else."

Pope joined Devils for the 2017-18 season during which he scored 32 goals as they defended their Elite League crown and added a Playoff Championship to their achievements.

He added 17 goals in 2018-19 and 15 before last season was curtailed by Covid-19.

Devils managing director Todd Kelman said:

"Matt has played a big part in our success over the last three seasons and he will be sorely missed on and off the ice.

"He is a big personality and he fitted right in and assumed a leadership role from the moment he arrived.

"He scored some historic goals for this club, but more importantly he was a great team-mate and ambassador for our team and our sport."