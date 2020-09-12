Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils are multiple British title winners and regularly compete in the Champions League

Cardiff Devils managing director Todd Kelman has urged fans not to panic over recent high-profile player departures.

The UK Elite League is in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic and Kelman says "nobody knows what the 2020-21 season is going to look like" around the world.

Joey Martin, Mark Richardson and Sam Duggan have left for 2020-21 but have pledged to return in 2021-22.

"I am asking you all to just breathe," said Kelman in a statement.

"And remember that we aren't panicking, so neither should you.

"Players leaving right now seems like a big deal, but put it in perspective. We are in the middle of a pandemic and our league is in limbo of when we can start.

"Nobody knows what the 2020-21 season is going to look like here in the UK or around Europe or even in North America.

"If guys have opportunities in leagues that have already been given the green light to play from their governments, then why wouldn't they take that opportunity to earn a salary for a season instead of waiting and hoping on what may or may not happen here in the UK?"

Kelman says in addition to the leading players who have left, Evan Mosey "has already asked about signing for next season" and Gleason Fournier will be among the first they will contact ahead of 2021-22.

The managing director says in the statement external-link that he believes the culture fostered in the Welsh capital club can help ensure a bright long-term future.

He added: "Players love playing here, that is why we keep having guys back every season.

"Bringing the majority of guys back each season is OUR CHOICE, not a LACK OF CHOICE of players that want to play in Cardiff. Remember that.

"The players I mentioned above have all been part of the culture we have built here in Cardiff over the last six years and they want to be back."

Devils were top of the Elite League table when the 2019-20 season was cancelled in March before it could reach its conclusion.

In July Kelman warned that professional ice hockey in the UK "cannot exist behind closed doors".

Elite League organisers plan to issue an update on their hopes and plans for the season on Tuesday, 15 September. external-link