Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Defenceman Evan Mosey missed most of last season after being injured playing for Great Britain at the 2019 World Championships

Great Britain international Evan Mosey has left Cardiff Devils for French top-flight team Rapaces de Gap.

Moesy, who can play in both defence and attack, joined Devils from Herning Blue Fox in 2018 but missed much of the 2019-20 season with an ACL injury.

The 31-year-old returned to play the final nine games of the campaign, which was cut short due to coronavirus.

Mosey departs the Elite League side despite signing a new one-year deal in July, but is expected back next season.

"Evan missed most of last season so I think this is a good move for him," said Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"We were all surprised that he made it back to play at all last season, so I am pleased for him to be able to get a guaranteed job in France with a great organisation like Gap.

"Evan's speed makes him a serious threat every time he is on the ice and allows him to take chances where other players might not be able to get back into position. I love the way he plays and what he brings to a team every game."

With the Elite League season uncertain due to the Covid-19 crisis, Devils have let players seek other playing opportunities.

Mosey joins defencemen Mark Richardson and Gleason Fournier, club captain Joey Martin, plus Great Britain netminder Ben Bowns in leaving Wales for other teams this season.

However, star forward Martin is another of the exodus of star talent who has said he intends to return the following season.