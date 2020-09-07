Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Richardson helped Great Britain keep their place in the World Championships top division in 2019

Great Britain defenceman Mark Richardson has left Cardiff Devils to play for EC Bad Nauheim in Germany's second tier.

The 33-year-old was Devils' longest-serving player with 13 seasons.

Richardson is the second defensive player to leave Devils in 24 hours, after Gleason Fournier signed for Italian side HC Bolzano.

With the Elite League season uncertain due to the Covid-19 crisis, Devils have let players seek other opportunities.

In his Devils career, Richardson has played 801 times with a total of 88 goals and 264 assists for 352 points.

He has been an assistant captain with the GB national team for the past seven seasons.

Richardson made his debut in Bracknell Bees aged 16 in 2003 and has also played for Basingstoke Bison and Nottingham Panthers, as well as a brief stint in Kazakhstan during the 2012-13 season.