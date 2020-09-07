Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Gleason Fournier was the leading defenceman in the Elite League for the past two seasons

Gleason Fournier has left Cardiff Devils for Italian side HC Bolzano, bringing an end to five seasons at the Elite League club.

The 28-year-old has been the top defenceman in the league for the past two seasons and his absence will be keenly felt.

The Canadian first joined Devils from Alaska Aces in 2015.

"We were obviously planning to bring Gleason back next season," managing director Todd Kelman said.

"But with Covid-19 shutting down the league back in March, he decided to wait it out until we could confirm that our season was definitely going ahead.

"When I told all the guys about the uncertainty surrounding the start date of our league, he started looking around seriously and got a few offers right away.

"Fourns is an exceptional talent, probably the smoothest skater I have seen play in this league and he combines that with outstanding offensive talent and solid defensive play.

"I'm glad we kept him for so long, but in these uncertain times I am definitely not surprised that he has been given the opportunity to move on.

"Everyone here at the Devils wants to see him succeed and we wish him well."

South Tyrolians Bolzano play in the EBEL league, which is based in neighbouring Austria but also includes sides from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia as well as Italy.