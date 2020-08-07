Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mike McNamee was Cardiff Devils' third-highest league goalscorer in 2019-20

Cardiff Devils have re-signed forward Mike McNamee for the 2020-21 season.

McNamee, 27, returns for a second campaign having scored 19 goals and claimed 27 assists for 46 points in 58 games in 2019-20.

Devils managing director Todd Kelman hopes the Canadian has a long-term future in Wales.

"Mike had a great first season in Cardiff and is someone I could see playing here for a long time if we can keep him," he said.

"He is such a versatile player, very skilled, great defensively but also (has) so much offensive talent. He quickly became a fan favourite and I can see why.

"He scored some big goals for us last season and was playing his best hockey when the season was cut short."

McNamee, who was voted the Devils' unsung hero in 2019-20 by fans, previously played for Danish side Aalborg Pirates and in Germany for EC Bad Nauheim.