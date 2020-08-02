Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Jacob Sweeney is one of three signings to join the Clan from Ottawa

Glasgow Clan have signed three players from the University of Ottawa for the Elite League season.

Forward Quinn O'Brien, and defenders Jacob Sweeney and Medric Mercier will be part of the roster for the campaign, which is provisionally set to begin on 5-6 December.

The trio had attracted interest from other Elite League clubs and European sides, says Clan chief Gareth Chalmers.

"Quinn, Jacob and Medric come highly recommended," he said.

"We've made the decision to focus on a younger team this season and recruiting ambitious, hungry, exciting players from NCAA and USports will very much play a part in that."