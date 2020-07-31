Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sam Duggan's two older brothers played ice hockey as well, for the Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Sam Duggan for the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old had his first full professional season last year with the Devils, scoring four goals and five assists in all competitions.

Duggan has played for the GB men's team and captained the Under-20s at the World Junior Championships in 2018.

"He is getting better and better each season and I expect a big season out of Duggan this year," said Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"He is a workhorse, loves the game and I think he has really benefited from being around the older guys on this team.

"I love the way he plays, all energy every shift. He is great with the fans and makes time for everyone. His teammates absolutely love him as well.

"He just fit in right away when he arrived here and hopefully he will be here for years to come."

Duggan originally joined the Devils early into the 2018-19 season after a brief stint in North America with the Jamestown Rebels.

Prior to that, Duggan spent four years in Sweden with Orebro HK, and captained their Under-18s team for two of those years.

Duggan, the Devils and the rest of the Elite League are aiming to start the 2020-21 season in the first week of December.