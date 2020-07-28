Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Toms Rutkis also played 20 games for the Devils last season including all six of the Champions Hockey League games

Cardiff Devils have re-signed forward Toms Rutkis for the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old had 20 goals, 18 assists for 38 points in 42 games for Swindon Wildcats in 2019-20, the most productive season of his professional career so far.

Rutkis continues on a two-way contract with Wildcats, where he has played regularly for the last six years.

"Toms continues to get better every year," said Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"We believe he will be a full-time Elite League player soon but the experience he is getting in Swindon is better for his development right now. He is playing in all situations for them and Swindon are a great organisation to be at.

"He is a great person, fits right into the culture of the Devils, works hard on the ice and in the gym and wants to get better every day.

"You can't teach someone to have a great attitude, he came to us with that."

Although he was born in Latvia, all of Rutkis' hockey has been played in the UK, making him eligible for the Team GB programme.

He has represented GB on three separate occasions, playing once for GB Under-18s and twice for GB Under-20s.