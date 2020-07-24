Josh Batch has scored 34 goals and added 89 assists in 590 games for Cardiff Devils over nine seasons

Josh Batch has re-signed with Cardiff Devils for a 10th season.

The 29-year-old, who can play defence or attack, played every game for Devils last season, scoring twice and adding 11 assists in 65 appearances.

Batch was also called up by Great Britain for the Olympic qualifiers in February after an impressive start to the season, playing all three games.

"Batchy has proven he can play anywhere and play in big moments of the game," managing director Todd Kelman said.

"We know what we are going to get from him night in and night out, a no-nonsense style of play which is convertible to either end of the ice.

"Having players like Batch and Evan Mosey that both can swap back and forth between forward and defence is such an advantage when building a team.

"There are games where Josh bounces back and forth between forward and defence and does it with ease. That is not an easy thing to do, but he is used to it now and does it so well."