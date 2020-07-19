Northeastern Huskies are the current holders of the Belpot Trophy

The Friendship Four tournament between US colleges will not take place at the SSE Arena this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, scheduled for 27-28 November, has been held annually since 2015 and is the only college ice hockey tournament to be held outside the US.

Four teams compete for the Belpot Trophy with Northeastern University the 2019 winners.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Friendship Four will be refunded.

"On behalf of The Odyssey Trust I would like to thank both ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell and Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Bob DeGregorio as well as the 2020 participants; Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart, Army West Point and Mercyhurst University for their tireless and unwavering belief in the Friendship Four tournament and its wider objectives," said Odyssey Trust chairman Eric Porter.

"The Odyssey Trust, along with the participants and league commissioners will continue to explore all options to ensure the legacy of the Friendship Four tournament will endure through this challenging time."

"The Friendship Four tournament and all of its wider community objectives would not be possible without the tremendous support from the Northern Ireland community and all of its tournament partners."