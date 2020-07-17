Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Dundee Stars and other clubs rely heavily on ticket and merchandise sales

Elite League ice hockey clubs have agreed not to start next season behind closed doors because they rely on "bums on seats" to survive, says Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha.

The 10 clubs have approved outline plans to play again in December in the hope full crowds will be permitted.

With no broadcast income, ticket and merchandise sales account for the majority of clubs' revenues.

"The last few months have been hard financially for the club," Pacha said.

"Even though we are the number one indoor professional sport in the UK we still need the bums on seats, the fans in the building.

"We are hoping by that time we are allowed to have people in the building the regulations have changed and things can get going as per normal."

Pacha added the league needs to be "more proactive" in securing a broadcasting deal to boost revenues, while raising concerns about the potential cost of mandatory Covid-19 testing for squads.

"We haven't really gone into full detail, but it would be some up front cost that I don't think the club would be able to afford," he said.