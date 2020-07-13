Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants were the Elite League title winners in the 2018-19 season

All 10 member teams of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) have approved outline plans to resume the competition in December in front of crowds.

Plans would see the regular season start on the weekend of 5-6 December and end on the weekend of 1-2 May.

The play-off quarter-finals and then the Playoff Finals weekend would then be played over the following two weeks.

All clubs reiterated their commitment not to play games behind closed doors or with very limited capacity.

A statement released by the Elite League on Tuesday indicated that a fixtures meeting had been tentatively scheduled for the beginning of September, with pre-season games provisionally pencilled in to take place in November.

EIHL chairman Tony Smith explained that there were two factors to consider in the context of any return-to-play plan.

"We need six to eight weeks from the time we can play in order to complete our teams, get work visas in place, book flights, buy equipment, etc," he said.

"Also we need our fans. We cannot play behind closed doors or with very limited capacity. It just isn't an option."

While all the teams are committed to playing the 2020-21 season, the league has emphasised that a final decision on being able to resume top-flight games in December with crowds "will be led by the guidance from the UK government and devolved administrations".