Jordan Smotherman has said he "will always bleed teal" after announcing his departure from the Belfast Giants.

Smotherman, 34, joined the Giants in February 2019 and scored an over-time winner against Guilford Flames in the Challenge Cup final that March.

The American helped Adam Keefe's men to Elite League success the same year and became a player-coach ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He said the Giants had provided "some of the best moments" from his career.

Off the ice, Smotherman was an immediate hit with supporters after he changed his travel plans upon learning that the team had picked up an injury. He arrived overnight, ahead of the planned schedule, in time to face the Nottingham Panthers in his first match.

In his 77 domestic games in a Giants shirt, Smotherman netted 26 goals and provided 37 assists.

"From the moment I landed in Belfast in January 2019 I felt that I truly belonged to something incredibly special," Smotherman said on his Instagram page.

"You made Belfast like a second home to me and it will forever feel that way, for that I cannot thank you enough.

"You all are some of the most passionate hockey fans I have ever met and you bring the SSE to life every game.

"With the uncertainty of the future and with the current state of the world, I will be staying here in North America next season.

"Even though I will not be returning to the Giants, I will always bleed teal and wish nothing but success and good things to everyone involved in the organisation."