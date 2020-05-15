Joey Haddad: Canadian to stay with Elite League champions Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia

Elite League title-holders Cardiff Devils have confirmed Joey Haddad will stay with them for the 2020-21 season.

The 31-year-old has spent the last six seasons in the Welsh capital, scoring more than 100 goals in 324 appearances.

In that time Devils have won three Conference titles, two Challenge Cups, two Elite League crowns and and two Playoff Championships.

The Coronavirus pandemic brought the 2019-20 season to a premature end with Devils crowned league champions.

That meant they will play in the Champions League, Europe's top competition, next season.