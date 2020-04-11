Colby Cave: Edmonton Oilers forward dies aged 25

Colby Cave died after suffering a bleed on the brain

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died aged 25, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst on his brain.

Cave had been placed in a medically induced coma after the operation at a Toronto hospital.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," his family said in a statement on the NHL club's website.

"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

In four NHL seasons with the Oilers and Boston Bruins, Canadian Cave played 67 games, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

His wife Emily had said on Thursday that Cave's family had not been able to visit him in hospital because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Colby was a terrific team-mate with great character, admired and liked everywhere he played," said Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson.

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky wrote on Twitter: "He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and his entire family."