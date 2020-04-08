Glasgow Clan: Zack Fitzgerald departs after 10 months as head coach

Zack Fitzgerald's sole season in charge of Glasgow Clan was declared null and void last month amid the coronavirus outbreak

Zack Fitzgerald has left Glasgow Clan after 10 months as head coach and director of hockey.

The 34-year-old American, who had two spells with the club as a player, moved into coaching last summer to replace Pete Russell.

Clan were seventh in the 10-team Elite League, with 12 games to play, when the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to coronavirus on 13 March.

"Zack leaves with our utmost respect," a club statement said.

"We thank him for all his hard work and commitment. The club will now focus on ensuring that we appoint a new head coach that will allow us to start building a competitive and exciting team for the new season."