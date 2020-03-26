Cardiff Devils chosen to play Champions League next season
Cardiff Devils will play in Europe's top competition in 2020-21 despite the Elite League having not been completed this season.
Devils sat top of the UK's domestic table when it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As regular season leaders, Devils have been named by Champions League chiefs as the UK's entrant for next term.
Devils were knocked out at the group stage of the 2019-20 Champions League by Frolunda Indians in October.