Ice Hockey: Dundee captain reveals 'tough reality' of ending EIHL season

All EIHL remaining matches in the EIHL have been cancelled

Dundee Stars captain Matt Marquardt has opened up about the "tough reality" of being "jobless" due to the the Elite Ice Hockey League being cancelled.

The EIHL was halted for the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Marquardt has been with the Dundee for the past two seasons.

"Contracts in our league and in a lot of leagues are normally single-season, so once it is up we are technically free agents," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's a tough reality to face when you think about it that way, that literally when the season ended you're basically jobless.

"With certain players that planned on this being their last year, that's how their career wraps up which is kind of a tough reality as well."

The season's abrupt end left many international players with just days to pack up their things and move back home overseas.

However, 32-year-old Marquardt, who moved back to his homeland last week, maintained it was the right thing to do.

"For hockey, other than the North American teams, the EIHL has the most import players," Marquardt explained. "They are from all over the place so it was a pretty large task to make sure everybody got home safe and in quick fashion so that was the biggest thing.

"Everyone was just trying to get their ducks in a row, pack up their life again, get their flat sorted and get all the logistics together to get everybody home safe to all their respective countries.

"It was very difficult and very stressful with the time constraints and things it was tough and stressful but it was something we had to do.

"We knew it was a matter of time before a decision was made to put an end to the season. As unfortunate as a competitor and an athlete, there are a lot more important things than hockey and sport right now."