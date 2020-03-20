Ice Hockey: Null and void 'correct decision' for EIHL, says Glasgow Clan chief

There will be a new EIHL competition set up for September to compensate for lost income

It was the right call to null and void the UK's Elite League ice hockey season with just six games left, says Glasgow Clan CEO Gareth Chalmers.

The competition was cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 season late last week following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

And Chalmers, who is also on the league's board, told BBC Scotland he believes no team deserved the title.

"It's 100% the correct decision as we didn't complete the season," he said.

"We held an EIHL board of directors conference call last Friday and it was agreed by all 10 clubs that there would be no league or play-off champions.

"No one team deserves the title as we didn't complete the 54 game schedule."

The ice hockey season usually consists of three conferences taking place over the course of a 60-game league campaign.

After that, the teams then take part in a play-off, with the semi-finals and final originally scheduled over a single weekend in April.

However, due to the disruption to the regular season, the EIHL instead host a new competition in September to compensate for the lack of games and income.

"I can only speak for ourselves, but the consequences of the coronavirus will easily be £100k to £150k," said Chalmers. "It's a massive financial hit for any professional sports club of our size.

"Thankfully we are a very diligent and passionate ownership group, and we've been able to make the necessary decisions to adapt to that for the immediate future.

"The EIHL Playoff Finals weekend is absolutely imperative to the financial stability of the league, so to lose that is highly damaging.

"However the EIHL board has reacted quickly to replace it with an alternative with the fantastic Magic 5 weekend."