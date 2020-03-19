Sean Bentivoglio: Cardiff Devils forward announces retirement

Sean Bentivoglio began his playing career at home-town club Thorold Blackhawks in Canada

Cardiff Devils forward Sean Bentivoglio has announced his retirement from ice hockey.

The 34-year-old played 273 games for the Devils during his four seasons in Cardiff, scoring 66 goals and adding another 161 assists.

In that time Bentivoglio won two Elite League titles, two Playoff titles and one Challenge Cup.

"He is one of the greatest competitors we have ever had," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

"He was an absolute gamer, always showing up in the big ones, you could see how much winning for this club meant to him."

Before joining the Devils, Bentivoglio spent five years in Italy playing for Asiago during which time he also represented the national team.