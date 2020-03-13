Coronavirus: Two Belfast Giants players in self-isolation

Belfast Giants play their home games at the SSE Arena

BBC Sport understands that two Belfast Giants players are self-isolating as a precaution after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The decision to self-isolate was made in line with health advice from the UK government.

The UK's Elite League ice hockey competition was cancelled for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

League organisers say two of the competition's 10 teams have players in self-isolation.

The Giants, who are reigning Elite League champions, were fourth in the table before the cancellation.

"League chiefs had hoped to complete the regular season and in the wake of last evening's government guidelines, based on the up-to-the-minute scientific advice to allow sporting fixtures to continue, that seemed possible," said an Elite League statement.

"League bosses staged an emergency conference call after the Government's latest announcement on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Impending restrictions on crowd sizes in Scotland were an issue that was being further considered overnight.

"However, since then two teams have now reported they have players in self-isolation purely as a precaution but the health and safety of our fans, players and staff has to be paramount.

"In the wake of that news the Elite league has no choice but to shut down the rest of the season and whilst the outcome is sure to disappoint fans across the country there was no alternative in these unprecedented times.

"We are confident everyone will understand the rationale behind the league's decision."