Coronavirus: Elite League ice hockey cancelled for the rest of 2019-20

Cardiff Devils and Sheffield Steelers were leading the Elite League title chase until it was cancelled

The UK's Elite League ice hockey competition has been cancelled for the rest of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

League organisers say two of the competition's 10 clubs have players in self-isolation.

Restrictions are also set to be imposed on crowd sizes in Scotland, where three teams are based.

Cardiff Devils led the table at the cancellation point, a point clear of Sheffield Steelers.

The statement read: "League chiefs had hoped to complete the regular season and in the wake of last evening's government guidelines, based on the up-to-the-minute scientific advice to allow sporting fixtures to continue, that seemed possible.

"League bosses staged an emergency conference call after the Government's latest announcement on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Impending restrictions on crowd sizes in Scotland were an issue that was being further considered overnight.

"However, since then two teams have now reported they have players in self-isolation purely as a precaution but the health and safety of our fans, players and staff has to be paramount.

"In the wake of that news the Elite league has no choice but to shut down the rest of the season and whilst the outcome is sure to disappointment fans across the country there was no alternative in these unprecedented times.

"We are confident everyone will understand the rationale behind the league's decision."