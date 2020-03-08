Challenge Cup final: Sheffield Steelers 4-3 Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers had been trying to win the Challenge Cup since 2003

Sheffield Steelers won ice hockey's Challenge Cup final at the seventh time of asking, beating Cardiff Devils in a dramatic fashion in the Welsh capital.

Steelers had been beaten finalists on six occasions in 16 years, but they were not to be denied on this occasion.

Michael Davies (2), Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Brendan Connolly scored for Steelers with Sam Jardine, Masi Marjamaki and Joey Haddad hitting back.

Devils had beaten Steelers 7-3 to top the Elite League in Cardiff on Friday.

But the momentum was with Steelers from the start in the rematch with Davies starting the scoring with his 10th in the competition this season, firing a low shot past Devils netkeeper Ben Bowns.

Vallerand scored his fifth cup goal a minute later from Brendan Connolly's assist before the latter added his name to the scoresheet.

Devils fought back in the second period with a stunning shot from Jardine while Marjamaki added their second.

Davies scored Steelers fourth and it although Joey Haddad hit back a minute before the end.

Sheffield held out in a tense countdown and claim the first silverware of the 2019-20 season.