Elite League: Cardiff Devils 7-3 Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils moved to the top of the Elite League as they took a giant stride towards winning the title with a comprehensive win over rivals Steelers.

Sheffield have now lost six of their last nine and are a point behind Cardiff who have three games in hand.

Stephen Dixon, Gleason Fournier, Blair Riley (two), Masi Marjamaki, Joey Martin and Evan Mosey scored for the hosts who were rampant.

David Phillips, Anthony DeLuca and Lucas Sandstrom scored for Steelers.

The two sides meet again at the Viola Arena in Sheffield on Sunday, 8 March to contest the first silverware of the season in the Challenge Cup final with face-off at 16:00 GMT.