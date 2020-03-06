Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Fife Flyers 3-1 to keep title hopes alive

Liam Morgan of the Belfast Giants and Fife Flyers' Adam Morrison battle for possession

David Goodwin scored two as the Belfast Giants beat bottom side Fife Flyers 3-1 to keep alive their slim hopes of retaining the Elite League title.

Liam Morgan added the other goal in a hard-fought win as the Giants moved up to third place, four points behind Cardiff who beat Sheffield 5-2 in the clash of the top two sides.

Cardiff have two games in hand however.

Goodwin and Carlo Finucci traded goals in the first period, with Morgan and Goodwin netting in the third period.

Both goals in the first period came on the powerplay.

At 13:58 the Giants took the lead when the puck took a deflection and found its way onto the stick of Goodwin and his shot beat Flyers netminder Adam Morrison at his near post.

The equaliser for the visitors came 62 seconds before the intermission when Giants goalie Shane Owen failed to find the puck through traffic after a shot from the blueline.

Paul Crowder made an nuisance of himself right in front of Owen and it was Carlo Finucci who located the puck first and had an easy finish.

The two puck-stoppers were the stars of the second period with Morrison and Owen keeping both offences silent leaving it all to play for entering the final 20 minutes.

Patrick Mullen hit the crossbar for the Giants but just when it looked like they would never find the breakthrough it came with 5:45 to go in the game.

The turnover in the Flyers zone was forced by Matt Pelech and Elgin Pearce found Morgan who went top shelf on Morrison.

The Giants still had to kill a late penalty and Owen made a superb double save from Tim Crowder to preserve the lead.

It allowed Goodwin to score the shorthanded empty net goal to make the game safe.