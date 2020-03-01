Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Dundee Stars

Michael McNamee scored Devils' final goal against Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devils maintained their challenge for the 2019-20 Elite League title as they saw off Dundee Stars in the Welsh capital.

Charles Linglet scored an early brace as Devils sought a response following their Saturday defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

Anthony Beauregard and Craig Garrigan replied before Gleason Fournier and Joey Martin eased Devils' nerves.

Linglet completed his hat-trick and Michael McNamee added Devils' sixth.

Devils are next in action on Friday, 6 March when the host fellow title contenders Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League.

A day later Stars host Glasgow Clan in a Scottish derby.