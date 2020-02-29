Elite League: Belfast Giants fall to Guildford Flames in overtime

The Giants remain third in the Elite League table

John Dunbar's sudden-death goal gave the Guildford Flames a 5-4 win over the Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena.

The Giants had produced a stirring third period comeback with three goals that forced overtime.

However despite earning a point having trailed 4-1, the Giants could not complete the job in the extra period.

The result sees Adam Keefe's side remain in third place, five points behind Elite League leaders Sheffield with just seven games left.

There was a little bad blood between the two sides in the opening minutes but it was Guildford who took the lead at 12:20 on the powerplay.

They wasted little time, winning the face-off, giving the puck to Ben Davies who wristed it past Giants netminder Shane Owen for the only goal of the opening period.

The visitors doubled their advantage just seconds after another man-advantage came to an end when Jamie Crooks got position on Patrick Mullen in front of the Giants net and poked the puck past Owen.

Crooks was on target again to make it 3-0 after which Giants coach Adam Keefe called a timeout.

The Giants trailed 4-1 going into the final period

Whatever he said appeared to work when Elgin Pearce scored on the rebound after the initial shot from Curtis Hamilton was saved.

However any thoughts of a comeback didn't last long.

Another powerplay and another goal for the Flames when good puck movement set up Ian Watters to score leaving there Giants a mountain to climb heading into the final period.

The ascent began when Jordan Smotherman, from behind the goal line, banked the puck in off the skate of Flames goaltender Wouter Peeters.

As the pressure built Mullen then forced the puck in to cut the gap to a goal with just over ten minutes remaining.

Then in a dramatic finish to regulation Brian Ward was on the doorstep to score a powerplay goal with 48 seconds remaining.

It earned a point for the Giants but in overtime Dunbar beat Owen to clinch victory for the Flames.