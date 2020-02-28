Elite League: Giants hammer Flames to stay in title hunt

Jordan Smotherman scores for the Giants in their victory over Guildford at the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants kept their slim Elite League title hopes alive with a 7-3 home win over the Guildford Flames.

After falling behind the hosts scored five second-period goals that set them on the way to matching their highest offensive output of the season.

Liam Morgan netted twice with David Goodwin, Bobby Farnham, Jordan Smotherman, Elgin Pearce and Ryan Lowney grabbing the others.

The Giants moved back into third place, four points behind leaders Sheffield.

The first period encapsulated the season for the Giants with a number of good opportunities but nothing on the scoreboard to show for their efforts.

Flames netminder Travis Fullerton made nine saves but on numerous other occasions the Giants failed to hit the net and the opening 20 minutes finished scoreless.

Flames in front

There would be no such issues in the middle period although it had an inauspicious start when the visitors took the lead at 23:34 - Jamie Crooks tapped the puck into an unguarded net after Brett Ferguson's effort hit the post.

A goals explosion looked unlikely but the Giants would score three powerplay markers in the span of five minutes and eight seconds to seize control of the game and then added another couple just 11 seconds apart.

It began at 28:07 with just three seconds remaining on a horrible powerplay when Goodwin stole the puck and buried it past Fullerton.

Also with the man advantage Goodwin turned provider when his shot hit Pearce in the back and it dropped for Farnham to score with Fullerton out of position.

Celebration time for David Goodwin after he hits the Flames net

With the Flames still infringing Morgan pocketed his own rebound to make it 3-1 after his first effort was denied by Fullerton.

At 36:22 Brian Ward assisted on Smotherman's effort and just 11 seconds later a blueline blast from Kevin Raine was redirected by Pearce.

Five goals in the space of 8:26 - a rare sight at the SSE Arena this season.

Ben Davies snapped the puck past Giants goalie Stephen Murphy at 49:08 and just over a minute later Erik Lindhagen's effort closed the gap to 5-3.

However, any nerves were eased when Morgan's wrist shot from the slot found the bottom corner of the Guildford net at 53:06 and Lowney hammered home the seventh goal with a couple of minutes remaining.

The two sides meet again on Saturday night.