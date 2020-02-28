Cardiff Devils ready for final stretch of 'dramatic and stressful' season

The Cardiff Devils wear special edition pride jerseys to mark LGBT history month every season

Cardiff Devils head coach Andrew Lord says they are focusing on smaller details as a "dramatic and stressful" season enters the final stretch.

Just 11 Elite League fixtures separate the Devils and the final match, away at leaders Sheffield Steelers on 29 March.

Lord's Devils are currently one point behind the Steelers, but they have three games in hand over their rivals.

"I would like to be ahead but we are in a good spot, we are in control of our own destiny," said Lord.

The head coach added: "We've been playing good hockey overall and we have an absolutely huge game on Saturday against Nottingham.

"We've been through this now, this is our sixth year as a group, and we have been in the title race every season.

"We have seen it every way, we have been leaders, we have been behind, we have won and we have lost so we have been through it."

Not one to get carried away with the excitement, Lord insisted his players were not looking past this weekend's games against Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars.

"The reality of it is you can't be tallying points or calculating and looking at who everyone else is playing because it really doesn't matter," said Lord.

"We will be looking at ourselves, working on what we need to for Saturday, but that is all you can do.

"It is fun for the fans to get caught up in it, and I'm sure the players do too at times, but all we can do is focus on the smaller things."

Rivals ready for season showdown

Sheffield Steelers' James Bettauer and Mark Louis of Cardiff Devils dropped the gloves when the sides last met

Perhaps the Elite League's biggest rivalry will be tested to the fullest over the next months as the Steelers and Devils fight for more than just the Elite League title.

The two sides also meet in Cardiff for the Challenge Cup final on 8 March and have put themselves in the best position for April's play-offs.

Next week the two teams meet at the Viola Arena in Cardiff on Friday, 6 March for a crucial Elite League fixture, two days before they battle for the first silverware of the season.

The Steelers' lead at the top of the table has narrowly shrunk in February after they suffered surprise back-to-back defeats against Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers.

But Devils coach Lord said the two defeats did not come as a surprise to him.

"Was it nice they lost the couple games? Absolutely. But am I surprised? I don't think so," he said.

"Every team in the league is good this year, the depth and quality has gone through the roof.

"If you look at our scorelines they are all close games, down to the last couple minutes or overtime or shootouts.

"It has made it very dramatic and stressful at times, lots of ups and downs, but the parity has never been so high in our league and that's a good thing."

The Devils and Steelers have both won two league titles in the last five seasons, the other going to Belfast Giants in 2019, but Sheffield still hold the record having won five Elite League crowns.

And a potential sixth title could be decided on the final day of the season in a potentially mouth-watering contest against the Devils at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield.

Cardiff would have to lose games for both sides to go into the final day looking to be crowned champions, but it would make for a seismic clash.

"If it comes down to that it would be unbelievable," said Lord.

"It would be fun for the league, the fans, the players and myself.

"Would I love for it to be decided before that in a good way? Yes, but obviously not in a bad way.

"That game would be something both fan bases with our huge rivalry would love to talk about but I'll leave that to them and I'll get on with my job."