Elite League: Coventry Blaze 3-4 Cardiff Devils

Mike McNamee joined Devils after a season in the Danish League with Aalborg Pirates

Cardiff Devils secured a dramatic overtime win against Coventry Blaze to keep pace with Sheffield Steelers.

Two goals from Mike McNamee gave the Devils a commanding lead in the first period but Evan Bloodoff pulled one back on a powerplay 10 minutes later.

Luke Ferrara capitalised on another powerplay in the second before Charles Corcoran put Blaze ahead at 49:59.

But McNamee turned provider for Gleason Fournier moments later and Blair Riley sealed the win for Devils in overtime.

Steelers had beaten Belfast Giants 4-1 earlier on Sunday to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Elite League.

But Devils' win in Coventry, something they have struggled to do in recent months and years, reduces the deficit down to one point.

Cardiff travel to Nottingham Panthers on 29 February while Blaze welcome Glasgow Clan to the Skydome Coventry.