Elite League: Belfast Giants defeated by Manchester Storm in shootout

Bobby Farnham netted a late equaliser for the Giants in Altrincham

Belfast Giants fought back from four goals down to level it at 4-4 with Manchester Storm before losing out in a shootout in England on Saturday night.

The hosts surged into a 4-0 lead with goals from Cameron Critchlow, Jared Aulin, Cam Braes and Tyson Fawcett.

Lewis Hook started the comeback on 24:51 before David Goodwin and Ben Lake netted for the visitors.

Bobby Farnham equalised with a short-handed goal on 56:48 and after overtime Storm prevailed in the shootout.

The point leaves the Giants four behind Elite League pacesetters Sheffield Steelers in fourth place.

That gap could become two points with the Giants taking on the leaders in Sheffield on Sunday.