Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Fife Flyers

Cardiff Devils got their Elite League title challenge back on track with victory over Fife Flyers.

Devils, beaten by Guildford Flames on Sunday, fell behind to Paul Crowder's goal in the first period.

Captain Joey Martin levelled in the third period before Mark Richardson gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the game.

Crowder's second goal of the game brought Flyers level but Blair Riley secured a vital win for Devils.