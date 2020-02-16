Elite League: Guildford Flames 6-3 Cardiff Devils

Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils meet again at the Viola Arena on 22 February

Cardiff Devils missed a chance to close the gap on leaders Sheffield Steelers as they lost 6-3 to Guildford Flames.

A first-period hat-trick by Jamie Crooks got Flames off to the perfect start as the Devils struggled.

But the Devils responded in the second period with goals through Blair Riley and captain Joey Martin to set up a tense final 20 minutes.

Evan Mosey scored for Devils but it was Flames who came out on top as TJ Foster and two more for Crooks sealed victory.

Guildford host Belfast Giants next on Wednesday night while the Devils welcome Fife Flyers to the Viola Arena.