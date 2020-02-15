Elite League: Giants beat Storm to move up to third

Belfast's Ben Lake and Manchester opponent Mario Puskarich battle for possession

Belfast Giants edged Manchester Storm 3-2 at the SSE Arena on Saturday night to take the Elite League champions up to third place in the standings.

Jordan Smotherman, Ciaran Long and Brian Ward were the scorers for the Giants while Scott Simmonds netted both Manchester goals.

The with the sides meeting again in England on Sunday.

Adam Keefe's side also moved within five points of leaders Sheffield Steelers and have two games in hand.

The Elite League pacesetters slipped to a surprise home defeat by Dundee.

The Giants dominated the first period but as it was drawing to a close they still had nothing to show for their efforts.

Smotherman opener

Then at 18:23 Elgin Pearce skated into the offensive zone and showed tremendous patience before dishing the puck through the slot for the onrushing Smotherman to deflect over the glove of Storm netminder Matt Ginn.

However, within nine seconds they almost saw the lead wiped out when the visitors were awarded a penalty shot but Tyson Fawcett was denied by Shane Owen.

The Giants have scored 61 fewer goals than the Steelers so it hasn't been much of a mystery as to were their troubles have started and so it continued in the second period as chances came and went and shots failed to hit the target.

They were punished by a Storm side growing into the contest at 37:15 when Simmonds defected in the equaliser.

Giants netminder Shane Owen penalty saves Tyson Fawcett's penalty shot

The final 20 minutes were always going to be tense. The Giants broke the deadlock at 46:26 when Kevin Raine's shot was redirected by Long.

The sides traded penalties but it was the unsportsmanlike conduct two minutes awarded to the Storm's Dallas Ehrhardt that was crucial.

On the powerplay at 54:56 Patrick Mullan's slap pass found the stick of Ward, who defected it past Ginn.

They needed the insurance goal as Storm pulled within one with two and a half minutes remaining when Simmonds notched his second of the game.