Elite League: Cardiff Devils defeat Coventry Blaze in shootout
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze in a shoot-out to close the gap on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers.
Masi Marjamaki opened the scoring for Devils but goals from Evan Bloodoff, Justin Hache and Matt Pohlkamp put Blaze 3-1 ahead.
Joey Haddad and Joey Martin scored to bring Devils level and with no more goals in overtime, it went to a shoot-out, in which the hosts triumphed.
Devils are away to Guildford Flames on Sunday, 16 February.