2022 Winter Olympics ice hockey qualifying: GB win again to top group

Brett Perlini helped GB to victory by scoring twice in the second period

Great Britain thrashed Estonia 7-1 to top Group J in pre-qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Having beaten Romania 4-3, strikes from Brett Perlini (2), Ollie Betteridge, Scott Conway (2), Ben Lake and Jonathan Phillips earned a second win.

Victory against Hungary on Sunday in Nottingham would win the group.

That would secure a place in August's final qualifiers, where GB would play three games as they bid to reach the Olympics for the first time since 1948.

Why is qualification so important? - analysis

BBC's Seth Bennett

Since GB last took to the ice at an Olympics, generations of British ice hockey fans and players have dreamt about reaching another Games.

Ice hockey is a minority sport in the UK, with little financial backing away from sponsorship deals.

The fans are always searching for recognition for the sport. A place at the Winter Olympics would give the British fans the kind of legitimacy they crave.