Winter Olympics 2022: Great Britain's men begin Beijing quest with victory

Matthew Myers, 35, played for Great Britain at their first World Championship in 25 years, last year

Great Britain men's ice hockey team began their quest for 2022 Winter Olympics qualification with a 4-3 win over Romania in Nottingham.

Dallas Ehrhardt, Robert Farmer, Matthew Myers and Brendan Connolly scored the goals for Pete Russell's side.

Britain face Estonia and Hungary in the coming days at the National Ice Centre.

Their aim is to progress to August's final qualifiers where they will play three games as they bid to reach the Olympics for the first time since 1948.

Why is qualification so important? - analysis

BBC's Seth Bennett

Since GB last took to the ice at an Olympics, there have been numerous generations of British ice hockey fans and players who have dreamt about reaching another Games.

Ice hockey is a minority sport in the UK, with little financial backing away from sponsorship deals.

The fans are always searching for recognition for the sport. A place at the Winter Olympics would give the British fans the kind of legitimacy they crave.