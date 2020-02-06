Great Britain's ice hockey team begin Winter Olympics qualifiers

Mike Hammond is likely to be GB's main goal threat

The dream of Winter Olympic qualification begins again for British ice hockey fans as Great Britain host a qualifying tournament in Nottingham - aiming to take their first step towards Beijing 2022.

Three games in four days in Nottingham will decide GB's fate as they try to claim a place in final qualifying in August. Essentially GB are six games away from a place at the Games for the first time since 1948, something which could have a massive impact on the future of the sport in the UK.

In order to take the first step they will probably need to win all three of their games at the National Ice Centre from 6-9 February. They face Romania, Estonia and Hungary - all games they can win, but in reality a really tricky group.

GB have won back-to-back World Championship promotions in recent years to reach the elite group, where they have since retained their place for the first time since 1951. As a team they have become battle hardened and have shown they can trade with the very best in world ice hockey.

Britain remain outsiders to reach the Winter Games for the first time in nearly three-quarters of a century - but this group of players thrive as underdogs and will feel 'why not?'

Key players

Goaltender Ben Bowns has shown on the biggest stage of all he can make game-changing stops and will once again be GB's most important player. He has been a shining star in recent years and there is no reason to doubt that he will once again provide GB with the chance to win all three games.

Ben O'Connor remains GB's most creative player. After a tough World Championship last May, he found his form just when his team-mates needed him to help them to a crucial victory over France to avoid relegation. If he is anywhere close to his best then GB will have plenty of scoring opportunities.

Mike Hammond was the leading scorer for GB at the World Championship, scoring four times. He is having a strong season in the German second division and is likely to be Britain's main goal threat in this tournament.

GB have hit a bad run of injuries and will be without leading forward Robert Dowd, who played a key part in their recent success. Dowd has a shoulder injury and is facing a race to be able to play in the World Championship in Switzerland later in the year.

Arizona Coyotes draft pick Liam Kirk has elected to stay in North America as his team Peterborough Petes continue in their quest to win the Memorial Cup. His direct play and goal threat will be missed in the line-up.

Why is qualification so important?

Since GB last took to the ice at an Olympics, there have been numerous generations of British ice hockey fans and players who have dreamt about reaching another Games.

Ice hockey is a minority sport in the UK, with little financial backing away from sponsorship deals.

The fans are always searching for recognition for the sport. A place at the Winter Olympics would give the British fans the kind of legitimacy they crave.

Qualification would also bring much needed funds and attention to the sport and, while it still very much feels like a pipe dream, Winter Olympic qualification would be the biggest moment in the sport's history since that golden moment in 1936.