Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Guildford Flames to secure weekend double

Ciaran Long scored with seven minutes left to put the Giants 4-2 up in Guildford

Belfast sealed a four-point weekend thanks to a 5-2 victory over Guildford Flames in Sunday night's Elite League encounter in England.

Curtis Hamilton struck early for the Giants and Jamie Crooks levelled before David Goodwin restored Belfast's lead.

Braylon Shmyr made it 2-2 before the visitors pulled clear with Bobby Farnham, Ciaran Long and Kevin Raine on target for the champions.

The Giants overcame Glasgow Clan by the same scoreline on Saturday night.

Hamilton was also among the scorers against the Scots in a SSE Arena win which moved the Giants into third place.

Belfast made a fast start a day later at the Guildford Spectrum with Hamilton netting in the third minute of the contest.

Three goals in the opening 10 minutes were followed by Shmyr's equaliser at 29:56.

Farnham and Long scored in the third period before Raine added an empty-netter in the final minute.