Belfast Giants: Swedish forward Palmberg leaves Elite League champions

Rickard Palmberg scores for the Giants against Coventry Blaze earlier this month

Rickard Palmberg has ended his brief spell at the Belfast Giants with the forward returning to Sweden to play for IK Oskarshamn.

The 30-year-old joined the Elite League champions five weeks ago as short-term cover.

Palmberg arrived at the SSE Arena from Berani Zlín of the Czech Extraliga and impressed for the Giants during his short stay.

He played his entire career at home in Sweden until this season.