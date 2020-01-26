Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad scored twice as second placed Cardiff Devils completed a successful weekend with an important win over rivals Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League.

Mike McNamee put Devils ahead before Jon Rheault replied.

Blair Riley restored Devils' lead before and two goals from Haddad with Sam Herr pulling a goal back.

The sides meet again on Wednesday, 29 January in the Challenge Cup semi-final second leg.

Devils and Panthers drew 5-5 in the first leg in Cardiff.

